Knuff & Co LLC Invests $197,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

