Knuff & Co LLC Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

