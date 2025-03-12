Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.32-$14.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.45 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 24.4 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.