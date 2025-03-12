Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.64.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.