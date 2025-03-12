Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 54,203 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $23.32.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Kovitz Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

