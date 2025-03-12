Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.07% of Camtek as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth $53,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

