Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

