Krystal Biotech (KRYS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) recently:

3/5/2025 – Krystal Biotech is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Krystal Biotech had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $206.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Krystal Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $212.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Krystal Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,391,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after buying an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $15,989,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

