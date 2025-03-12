Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in February

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,587. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

