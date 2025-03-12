Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

