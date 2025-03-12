Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 4,746.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. First National Trust Co raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 101.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 160,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 346,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 398,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,823,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NMFC opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 72,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $815,318.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,285,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,496.40. The trade was a 1.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,988.80. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

