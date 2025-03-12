Larson Financial Group LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Maximus by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 167,019 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $14,453,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Maximus by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 126,573 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $8,139,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,008 shares of company stock valued at $497,835. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

