Larson Financial Group LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

