Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $27,424,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

