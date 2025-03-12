Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. 100,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $423,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,318.78. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,489. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

