Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Leggett & Platt has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.0 %
LEG stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
