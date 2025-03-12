Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 480.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

