Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,219 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISV. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 96,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

