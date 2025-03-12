Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.