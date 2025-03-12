Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after buying an additional 159,039 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

