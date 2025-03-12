Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 978,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,097,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,032,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 566,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 516,172 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $44.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

