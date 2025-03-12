Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

ICVT stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

