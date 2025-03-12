Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Limoneira had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.46. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

