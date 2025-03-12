Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in February

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS LNDAF remained flat at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

