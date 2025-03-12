Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $469.40 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

