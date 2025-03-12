Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.61. 39,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 137,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Lotus Technology Stock Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lotus Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lotus Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lotus Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.