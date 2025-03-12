Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,016,000 after acquiring an additional 185,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.18.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.