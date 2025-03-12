Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Insider Sells $6,044,204.00 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.57. 107,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,201. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

