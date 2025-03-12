MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Strong-Buy” Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.45.
View Our Latest Analysis on MAG
MAG Silver Price Performance
Insider Transactions at MAG Silver
In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Beyond a Market Correction, Moves to Make Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Dividend Picks Standing Strong as Bond Yields Fall
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.