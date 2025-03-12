MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Strong-Buy” Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

TSE:MAG opened at C$21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 32.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$12.12 and a one year high of C$25.36.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

