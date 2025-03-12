Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Shares Up 17.8% – Here’s Why

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $5.95. 1,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Magazine Luiza Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.
Magazine Luiza Company Profile
Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium and management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.
