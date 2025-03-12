Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $63.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOAN

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.