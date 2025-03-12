Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $65.24. Approximately 7,053,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 12,660,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

