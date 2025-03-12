MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:XXXX) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:XXXX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.39. 1,345,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,315,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.
About MAX S&P 500 4x Leveraged ETN
The MAX S&P 500 4X Leveraged ETN (XXXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is passively managed, tracking 4x the daily performance of a total return index comprised of US large-cap companies. XXXX was launched on Dec 7, 2023 and is issued by Max.
