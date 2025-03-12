MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 71838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Trading Up 10.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.15.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 157.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.