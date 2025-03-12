Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Acquires C$74,969.02 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Kevin Maloney acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.02.

Methanex Trading Up 0.4 %

MX traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.87. 121,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$49.21 and a 52 week high of C$78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

