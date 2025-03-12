MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.86 and last traded at $74.86. 21,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 24,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $374.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 2.49.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

