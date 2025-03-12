MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $15.20. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 11,467 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.