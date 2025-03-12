Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 810.0% in February

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 810.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mineral Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $53.35.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

