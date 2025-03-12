Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 810.0% in February

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 810.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mineral Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
Mineral Resources stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $53.35.
About Mineral Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.