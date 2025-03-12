Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4759 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 18.5% increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of MNSKY remained flat at C$9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
