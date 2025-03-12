Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $368.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $366.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

