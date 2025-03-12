Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

