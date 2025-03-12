Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,588 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.10. The firm has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

