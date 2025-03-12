Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

