MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. 2,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

