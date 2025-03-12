Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Trading Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.19.

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

