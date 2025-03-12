National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd Acquires 103,685 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd acquired 103,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blantyre Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 300,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,536,000.00.

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after buying an additional 365,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,923,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 132,895 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $14,147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 222,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NCMI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

