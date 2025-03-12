National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 163773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

