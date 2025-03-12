Natural Investments LLC Buys Shares of 405 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. The trade was a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. The trade was a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $836.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

