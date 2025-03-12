Natural Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

