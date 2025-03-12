Natural Investments LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.9 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.